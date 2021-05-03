Salina, KS

April Was Cooler, Drier Than Normal

Todd PittengerMay 3, 2021

The month of April was generally cooler, and drier for most of Kansas.

The National Weather Service in Wichita has compiled some highlights from its three primary climate sites: Wichita, Salina, and Chanute.

Wichita Eisenhower Airport

* The monthly average temperature of 55.2 degrees was 0.9 degrees cooler than normal.
* Warmest temperature was 83 degrees on the 11th, coldest was 28 on the 1st.
* Monthly precipitation was 0.81 inches, 1.78 inches drier than normal.
* It was the 14th driest April since records began in 1889, and the driest since 2014.
* The greatest 24-hour precipitation total was 0.54 inches spanning the 15th and 16th.
* Monthly snowfall was 0.7 inches, which was 0.5 inches snowier than normal.
* It tied for the 14th snowiest April on record.

Salina Municipal Airport

* The monthly average temperature of 54.0 degrees was 1.2 degrees cooler than normal.
* Warmest temperature was 87 degrees on the 26th, coldest was 24 on the 1st.
* Monthly precipitation was 2.61 inches, 0.44 inches drier than normal.
* The greatest 24-hour precipitation total was 1.95 inches spanning the 6th and 7th.

Chanute Martin-Johnson Airport

* The monthly average temperature of 57.4 degrees was 0.6 degrees warmer than normal.
* Warmest temperature was 84 degrees on the 11th and 26th, coldest was 26 on the 1st.
* Monthly precipitation was 2.14 inches, 2.26 inches drier than normal.
* It was the 25th driest April since records began in 1898.
* The greatest 24-hour precipitation total was 0.97 inches spanning the 15th and 16th.

