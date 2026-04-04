April Most Wanted Online

The new April list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The April list went online Saturday morning.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated robbery, kidnapping, criminal use of a weapon, aggravated domestic violence battery, felony fleeing and eluding, lewd and lascivious behavior, felony drug crimes, forgery, theft, and more.

The March list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 11 arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,977 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.