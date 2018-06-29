Apply Now for Citizen’s Academy

Salina Law Enforcement is accepting applications for the 23rd Citizen’s Academy course in August.

Applications are being accepted now through July 13th and the course will begin on August, 15 2018 and run through mid-October.

According to Lt. Sean Kochanowski, with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, instructors would like to work with a class size of about 20 – 25 people.

Salina Police officers and Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies are teaming up to make the course and demonstrations available.

The course covers numerous areas of interest of law enforcement which include: accident scene simulation, DUI investigation, fingerprinting, court system, K9 unit, use of force simulation and a trip to the shooting range. Applicants must be at least 18-years old.

The application process begins online at the Sheriff’s website: www.salinesheriff.org then click on the Citizen’s Academy logo on the left side of the page. Applications can also be picked up at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, or at the Salina Police Department.