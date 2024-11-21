Apply Now for 2025 Citizen’s Academy

Applications are now being accepted for the Citizen’s Academy that will be hosted by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Salina Police Department.

Lt. Sean Kochanowski with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that applications are now available and being accepted until January 17, 2025 or until the class is filled with 30 participants.

Kochanowski says the 11-week course will begin February 19th and meet every Wednesday evening through April.

The sessions will focus on many aspects of law enforcement in Salina and Saline County, with a wide range of presenters.

Applications can be picked up at either the Saline County Sheriff’s Office or the Salina Police Department.

The meetings with be held at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office located at 800 E. Pacific Avenue in Salina.