Anti-Santa

A Salina male chased an intruder out of his home only to have his truck stolen moments later.

Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department told KSAL News:

A 57-year old from Salina woke up around 4:00 AM and discovered an uninvited guest standing in his living room. The man chased the intruder out of his home in the 300 block of S. 4th street down the block then went back inside. While he was calling the police he heard his 2003 Ford F-150 pull out of the driveway, and noticed his keys were missing.

Officers arrived on scene and put out the information of the missing truck. Another officer on patrol heard the description and saw the truck at the intersection of Crawford and Centennial. The officer made the stop, detained the driver and during an interview the driver admitted to being inside the residence.

Billy Beamon (53) from Salina is being charged with Aggravated Burglary, Driving While Suspended and Felony Theft.