Tenth Most Wanted Arrest

Another person on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Anthony Dean. He was wanted for numerous crimes including theft and trespassing.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The March list went online Saturday, March 3rd. Since then, ten of them have been caught.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,704 criminals have been caught, and 384 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina’s Most Wanted