Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Fog

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 40 °

Tenth Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMarch 26, 2018

Another person on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Anthony Dean. He was wanted for numerous crimes including theft and trespassing.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The March list went online Saturday, March 3rd. Since then, ten of them have been caught.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,704 criminals have been caught, and 384 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Dean, Anthony, Lee – PV Theft / Trespassing / Fail to Appear Salina Muni Court X6 & one PV

 

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Police: Woman Hit with Bat

A Salina man who was wanted on a warrant was arrested after violating a protective order. Police ...

March 26, 2018 Comments

Gatorade Sparks Arrest

Kansas News

March 26, 2018

Saline County Sheriff truck

Doubly Dangerous Crash

Top News

March 26, 2018

Tenth Most Wanted Arrest

Kansas News

March 26, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Police: Woman Hit with Ba...
March 26, 2018Comments
Gatorade Sparks Arrest
March 26, 2018Comments
Tenth Most Wanted Arrest
March 26, 2018Comments
Farm Expo Move-In Begins
March 25, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH