Another Jail Town Hall Planned

Another town hall meeting to discuss issues surrounding the Saline County Jail is planned.

According to Saline County, they are continuing the conversation in regards to the Saline County Jail Project and have set Thursday of this week as the date for their next Town Hall Meeting. At 7pm they will gather at the St. Johns/St. Francis Campus at 110 W. Otis in the Stevens Center to discuss space and program needs and look at conceptual ideas.

This event is open to the public. They encourage citizen attendance to interact with staff and members of the collaborative team.

Additional Town Hall meeting dates have been set for February 27th and March 19th with time and location to be determined.

Information on this project can be found on the County website at www.saline.org under the “2020 Jail Project” tab.