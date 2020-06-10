Another COVID-19 Case in Saline County

Another confirmed COVID-19 case has been identified in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department the new case is a male in his 20s that is associated with another positive case and is isolated at home.

The Health Department continues to actively monitor two other cases who are isolated at home. The rest have met the criteria necessary to be considered recovered and have been released from daily monitoring and isolation.

Two people have died from COVID-19.

This new case brings the total number of cases for Saline County to 32.

KDHE reported the following in their release and can be found at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus:

A total of 10,812 cases with 240 deaths reported.

There have been 112,930 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

The age range is 0 years to 103 years (median 41 years).

Announcements:

The Salina Municipal Court will resume regular hearings beginning with the regular court schedule the week of June 8 th , 2020. If you have questions on an upcoming case, please contact them at 785-826-7230.

, 2020. If you have questions on an upcoming case, please contact them at 785-826-7230. The Salina Household Hazardous Waste Facility will reopen on Thursday, June 18 th . For questions, please call 785-826-6638.

. For questions, please call 785-826-6638. Driver’s License Offices (DMV) are open by appointment only. In Saline County/Salina, contact 785-825-0321 to schedule an appointment.

Phase 3 allows for all businesses, events, and activities to be open with mass gatherings limited to 50 people or less. Saline County Health Officer, Jason Tiller, continues to emphasize that, “For all of this to be successful, everyone has to do their part. Every individual has a responsibility and a choice to do what they feel is right.” Here is what you can do to help us continue to reach reopening milestones: