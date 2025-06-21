Anniversary of 1969 Tornado

Saturday is the anniversary of one of the more significant weather events in the history of Salina.

On June 21st, 1969, a short lived but strong F3 tornado, with wind between 158 and 206 miles per hour, hit what was the southwest part of Salina at the time.

The tornado’s track was only two miles long and around 50 yards wide. However it hit the airport, and also tore through the Indian Village area.

The twister severely damaged or destroyed 104 homes, seven businesses and injured 60.

Several years later, in September of 1973, a second F3 tornado passed through the southeast part of town, injuring six people and destroying two houses and a trailer park.