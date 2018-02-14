Animal Shelter Receives Food Donation

The Salina Tractor Supply Co. store donated 75 bags of pet food to the Saline County Animal Shelter in order to feed dogs and cats in need of adoption.

Grant Milford, manager of Salina Tractor Supply said, “More often than not, animal shelters and rescues depend greatly on food donations to support the pets they take in that await adoption.” Milford also said, “Our goal at Tractor Supply is to do our part in helping adoption efforts in our community because we know that pets are more than just dogs and cats, they are family.”

The Salina Tractor Supply Co. also hosts pet adoption events throughout the year. Go to TSCEventPartners.com or call 785-827-3300 to learn more about these events. For information and tips about adopting and raising animals, go to TractorSupply.com/PetCare.