Animal Shelter Passes Re-Inspection

The Salina Animal Shelter has received a “Satisfactory” rating following a re-inspection conducted by the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) on March 17, 2026.

According to the City, this re-inspection was conducted after a previous inspection in January identified areas requiring improvement. Shelter leadership and staff took immediate action to address all noted concerns, demonstrating a strong commitment to animal welfare, regulatory compliance, and continuous improvement.

The City of Salina acknowledges the public interest following the January inspection and appreciates the community’s concern for animal welfare. The re-inspection results demonstrate that the shelter responded quickly, responsibly, and effectively to all findings.

According to the official KDA report, the facility’s result was deemed satisfactory.

During the re-inspection:

Previously identified issues were corrected or actively addressed

Facility and equipment updates were implemented, including replacement of worn items.

Records and documentation were verified as complete and compliant

Veterinary oversight and medication documentation were confirmed to meet state requirements

The report also noted that:

All food storage met proper standards

Required records were appropriately maintained

Euthanasia procedures were performed under veterinary authorization.

The shelter’s Veterinary Care Form is current and valid through 2027

Shelter staff worked closely with state inspectors throughout the process, ensuring transparency and accountability every step of the way.

The Salina Animal Shelter remains focused on continuous improvement and maintaining the highest standards of care. The shelter will continue working collaboratively with the Kansas Department of Agriculture and veterinary partners to ensure compliance with all state regulations.