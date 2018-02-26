Animal Shelter Grateful For Petco Donations

With last week’s $175,000 donation during a Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter fund raising event, the Petco Foundation has now contributed $350,000 to the Salina Animal Shelter.

According to the City of Salina, this is the fourth grant the Petco Foundation has awarded the Salina Animal Shelter, totaling $350,000 in financial support. Funds have been used to assist with the following projects:

Converting a freezer room into a post-operative recovery room

Replacing a HVAC unit for the cat room

Staff training

Repairing and resurfacing floors

Upgrading dog kennels

Replacing a vehicle

Upgrading the Cat Adoption Room

Purchasing surgical equipment

This current grant will be used primarily for capital contributions to the facility to maximize the lifesaving impact of the division.

The Salina Animal Shelter is a nonprofit organization, and a division of Salina’s Parks and Recreation Department. The organization provides animal control, adoption services and wildlife management. The shelter is a no-kill shelter, meaning that over 90 percent of the animals it receives are saved.

About the Petco Foundation

The Petco Foundation has served as a voice for companion animals across the country since 1999. Today, with more than 8,000 local animal welfare partners across the country, the Petco Foundation donates approximately $15 million a year to make a difference in the lives of millions of animals. The organization is funded through donations raised during fundraisers conducted in Petco’s more than 1,300 stores across the country, as well as from Petco associates, vendors and corporate contributions. Money raised helps fund animal welfare organizations, spay and neuter efforts, animal-assisted therapy programs and humane education. The majority of the funds raised remain in the communities where they were raised, as well as animal welfare efforts nationwide.