Animal Shelter Cutting Back Services

In a money saving effort cutbacks are being implemented at Salina Animal Services.

According to the City of Salina, they have temporarily reduced the schedule of its workforce possibly through the end of the year in an effort to prepare for expected budget shortfalls due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the April safer-at-home order.

The City says because of this Salina Animal Services has been impacted in the following ways:

SAS is closed to walk-in foot traffic. However, SAS staff is available for calls, and pet adoption and reclaim appointments can be made by appointment.

Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., SAS staff is available for calls, and pet adoption and reclaim appointments can be made every half hour from 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. (limit of two adults/appointment)

SAS is closed to the public on Fridays. However, an animal control officer is available for calls through Communications Center dispatchers (same as

Sundays).

Sundays). Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., SAS staff is available for calls, and pet adoption and reclaim appointments can be made every half hour from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (limit of two adults/appointment).

An animal control officer is no longer on duty from 12 a.m.-7 a.m. Animal emergencies during this time are handled at the discretion of

Communications Center dispatchers.

To reach SAS, call (785) 826-6535. To reach Communications Center dispatchers after hours, call the Salina Police Department’s Non-Emergency line at (785) 826-7210.