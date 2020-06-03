Andrews is New Catholic School Superintendent

An assistant principal at Salina South Middle School will be the new Salina Catholic Schools Superintendent. The diocese says Geoffrey Andrews has been hired.

Bishop Vincke said, “I’m looking forward to working with Geoffry and introducing him to our Catholic Schools throughout the diocese.”

Andrews received his bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education from Kansas State University and his master’s degree in Educational Administration from Emporia State University. His diverse roles in the 305 district include: Assistant Principal at South Middle School, Lead Teacher and Assistant Principal at Coronado Elementary, Social Studies Instructor and Athletics Coach at Salina Central High School.

Andrews is a parishioner and Confirmation Instructor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Salina, Kansas. He is also a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of AMBUCS.

Andrews said “to say I’m excited would be an understatement. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to be the Superintendent of the Salina Diocese. Being able to pair my skills with my faith is a blessing, and I believe the possibilities are endless. I cannot wait to start meeting with students, teachers and leaders within our communities.”