Salina, KS

Now: 83 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 68 °

Andrews is New Catholic School Superintendent

Todd PittengerJune 3, 2020

An assistant principal at Salina South Middle School will be the new Salina Catholic Schools Superintendent. The diocese says Geoffrey Andrews has been hired.

Bishop Vincke said, “I’m looking forward to working with Geoffry and introducing him to our Catholic Schools throughout the diocese.”

Andrews received his bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education from Kansas State University and his master’s degree in Educational Administration from Emporia State University. His diverse roles in the 305 district include: Assistant Principal at South Middle School, Lead Teacher and Assistant Principal at Coronado Elementary, Social Studies Instructor and Athletics Coach at Salina Central High School.

Andrews is a parishioner and Confirmation Instructor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Salina, Kansas. He is also a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of AMBUCS.

Andrews said “to say I’m excited would be an understatement. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to be the Superintendent of the Salina Diocese. Being able to pair my skills with my faith is a blessing, and I believe the possibilities are endless. I cannot wait to start meeting with students, teachers and leaders within our communities.”

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Andrews is New Catholic School Supe...

An assistant principal at Salina South Middle School will be the new Salina Catholic Schools Superin...

June 3, 2020 Comments

Saline County Sheriff truck

Motorcycle Driver Injured in Crash;...

Top News

June 3, 2020

Kansas 4-H Preps For Online Summer ...

Kansas News

June 3, 2020

30th Saline County COVID-19 Case

Kansas News

June 2, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas 4-H Preps For Onli...
June 3, 2020Comments
30th Saline County COVID-...
June 2, 2020Comments
Phase 3 Reopening Begins ...
June 2, 2020Comments
Divine Destiny Eisenhower
June 2, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH