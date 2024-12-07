Andover Sweeps Salina Central

The Salina Central basketball teams were swept by Andover in season opening games Friday night.

GIRLS: ANDOVER CENTRAL 45 SALINA CENTRAL 31

It was a difficult start to the season for the Salina Central Mustangs as they fell to the Andover Central Jaguars 45-31 in the season opener for both teams on Friday night.

The game began as a strong defensive battle as neither team scored for the first two and a half minutes of game time before the Jaguars got the scoring started. It was still a tight contest at the end of one as Andover Central led 8-4.

The Jaguar offense caught fire after that though, taking a 24-10 lead into the halftime break and holding strong with their lead for the rest of the contest.

Salina Central played well defensively in the contest as they held Andover Central to just 36% shooting on the night. The struggle for the Mustangs was on the offensive end as they shot 29% from the floor for the game, including just 17% shooting in the first half.

The Mustangs were led offensively by senior Charlize Waltman and sophomore Grace Ostmeyer. Both scored eight points to lead the team.

The loss has Salina Central beginning the season 0-1. They will look to pick up their first win of the season in their next matchup as they take on Manhattan at home in Salina on Tuesday night.

SCORING BREAKDOWN

Salina Central – 4 – 6 – 9 – 12 – 31

Andover Central – 8 – 16 – 16 – 5 – 45

Individual Scoring

Charlize Waltman – 8

Grace Ostmeyer – 8

Tessa Snyder – 7

Remi Myers – 6

Addison Hansen – 2

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Charlize Waltman

BOYS: ANDOVER CENTRAL 62 SALINA CENTRAL 61

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Salina Central Mustangs as they fell to the Andover Central Jaguars 62-61 on Friday night in the season opener.

The Jaguars seemed to be in control early in the contest, having the lead as large as 10 in the early moments of the second quarter. The Mustangs battled back to finish the first half however, and they trailed by just five at 28-23 at the break.

The second half saw the offense pick up by both squads and a back-and-forth battle ensued with neither team leading by more than 5 points for the entire half. We headed to an exciting finish as the game was tied at 61-61 with under 10 seconds left and the Mustangs with the ball.

Salina Central would miss a driving layup and the ensuing tip attempt as time expired, but as the buzzer sounded a Salina Central player was called for a technical foul for spiking the ball.

Andover Central would hit one of the two ensuing technical free throws, leading to their victory.

The Mustangs were paced offensively on the night by junior Kaden Snyder as he scored 29 points. He was joined in double figures by junior Noah Peck with 11 and senior Kamryn Jones with 10.

Salina Central will open the season 0-1 with the loss and will now look to secure their first win of the season against Manhattan coming up on Tuesday night in Salina.

SCORING BREAKDOWN

Salina Central – 14 – 9 – 16 – 22 – 61

Andover Central – 18 – 10 – 14 – 20 – 62

Individual Scoring

Kaden Snyder – 29

Noah Peck – 11

Kamryn Jones – 10

Greyson Jones – 6

Finley Waltman – 2

Tate Gary – 2

Grant Ostmeyer – 1

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kaden Snyder