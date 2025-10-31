Andover Central Pulls Away in the 4th Quarter in Win Over Abilene

pictured #20 Lane Hoekman, #0 Levi Evans and #75 Corbin Blake, images courtesy of Brad Anderson

ABILENE: The Andover Central pulled away in the second half of their 35-7 victory over Abilene. The game was much closer that the final score. The game was tied at halftime and the Jaguars only led 14-0 after three quarters. Abilene Senior QB, Taygen Funston cut the deficit to 14-7 with 8:09 to play in the game but the Jaguars would finish on a 21-0 run.

Andover Central has a knack for winning in the post-season under 7th year Head Coach, Derek Tuttle. He guided them to a State Championship last season and they have reached the Title game three times since 2019. The Jaguars lost a lot from their State Championship team. The graduated 14 players that earned some form of AVCTL DIV II honors. Andover Central did bring back three starters on the offensive line and they helped pave the way for Junior RB, Jaxson Green. He finished with 18 carries for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns in Friday’s win. Most of his damage was administered in the second half. He only had 51 yards at halftime.

Andover Central stopped Abilene on their first possession of the second half. The Jaguars punt return gave them the ball at the Cowboy 41 yard line. Andover Central scored 6 plays later on a 19 yard touchdown run by Jaxson Green. He scored with 6:05 to play in the 3rd quarter to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead. Abilene then fumbled on ensuing possession and the ball was advanced to the Cowboy 6 yard line by Cooper Green. Jaxson Green scored 3 plays later to increase the lead to 14-0 with 5:09 to play in the third.

In the 4th quarter, after the Funston touchdown, Andover Central scored quickly. The Jaguars moved 70 yards in just over a minute and capped the drive with a Max Olson 1 yard run. The touchdown game the Jaguars a 21-7 lead with 6:49 to play. Abilene looked like they were going to answer but fumbled the football at the Andover Central 6 yard line. The Jaguars then put the game away with a Jaxson Green 92 yard run with 2:49 left in the game. Bubba Hall added the final score on a 42 yard run for the Jaguars.

Abilene unofficially finished with 296 yards of total offense. Senior RB, Lane Hoekman had a huge night with 32 carries for 180 yards. Unfortunately, the Cowboys were hurt by turnovers. Abilene had 4 turnovers in the game and had a field goal blocked. The Cowboys ended the season 5-4. It was the final game for 14 Seniors, who were vital in the program’s success.

Andover Central improved to 5-4. They finished with 355 yards of total offense with 318 on the ground. The Jaguars will play at Kapaun Mt. Carmel next Friday. The Crusaders defeated El Dorado 63-0. Kapaun Mt. Carmel is the top seed in the 4A West.