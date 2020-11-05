An Effort to “Help Rescue Christmas”

To help meet the unprecedented level of need this holiday season, Walmart and the Salina Salvation Army are working together to make it even easier for people to help others this Christmas. Building upon a 40-year relationship of supporting people in need during the holiday season, Walmart and the Salvation Army are bringing hope and joy to families through the expansion of programs like Angel Tree and Red Kettles, which will be out earlier, and, for the first time ever, round-up donations to The Salvation Army in-store and online.

The economic fallout of the ongoing health crisis has led to a new population of families and individuals facing unemployment and financial hardships that are expected to last through the holidays and well into the coming year. A recent study by Columbia University showed that nearly 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since May. In Salina, we served over 1100 people last year. If we see the same level of increased requests for service, that would mean 2500 people who need our help this holiday season.With that in mind, both organizations are making it easier for customers to give to those in need this Christmas.

Captain Lynn Lopez from the Salina Salvation Army said “in this pandemic year so many people are falling behind on rent and utilities. Our hope with the ROUND-UP program in partnership with Walmart is in hope of easing that burden as much as we can. It is important to keep as many families as possible stabily housed and to have food stability in each home. Please help us do this by rounding up your purchase at Walmart.”

In the Walmart store in Salina the expanded partnership includes: Rounding-up purchase online or at a register in store. They will be placing Angel Trees in Walmart and Sam’s Club for less contact (more safety) in picking Angels. You simply pick an Angel or two, purchase clothing and/or gift, place the tag in the bag and drop off in the box located by the Angels tree.

Starting November 2, Walmart began to offer customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army. Customers can do this in stores at manned cash registers, on Walmart.com or through the Walmart app. The option to donate will run through December 31.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles and iconic bell ringers will be at participating Walmart stores even earlier this year, starting on Saturday, November 21. The Salvation Army is adopting nationally mandated safety protocols for physical kettles to help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners. Bell ringers will also be at select Sam’s Clubs across Salina, KS.

Salvation Army Angel Trees will appear in participating Walmart stores, giving local shoppers the opportunity to select a child or children from the tree and to purchase or drop off gifts onsite.

Those who prefer to do their shopping online can visit org/walmart-angel-tree to find their closest Angel Tree Registry, either in-store or online. Through the site, customers can shop for gifts and have them delivered directly to a local Salvation Army.

Celebrities like DJ Khaled have taken up the #RescueChristmas Challenge, encouraging others to adopt an angel from The Salvation Army Angel Tree program in their hometown.

Saline County Sheriff and Advisory Board member Roger Solden said, “It’s important to support The Salvation Army in this effort as they continue to support so many families in need.”

Visit https://donate.salarmymokan.org/campaign/rescue-christmas-in-salina/c302634 to donate to the Salina Red Kettle Campaign or learn more about how you can help the Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. Every donation provides help and hope to the most vulnerable, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/salina/ to find a location near you.