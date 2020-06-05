Amid Race For The Kansas House, Sanders Resigns as Party Chairman

Saline County Republicans will have a new party Chairwoman.

Clarke Sanders announced on Friday afternoon at the Salina City/County Building that he is resigning as the Chairman of the Saline County Republican Party, a spot that he has filled since Oct. 2010. Filling his place as new Chair is Brenda Smith, who served as Vice-Chair previously.

Sanders announces his resignation from the position on the same week he files to run for the State Representative seat for District No. 69. The spot was originally filled by JR Claeys, however, on Monday, he announced that he would not run for reelection in Nov., instead running for State Senate in the 24th District.

In the same press conference, Sanders announced that another well-known Saline County Republican, Jim DuBois, is now the treasurer of the Sanders campaign for State Representative.

This will be the third time that Sanders has run for office in Kan. In 1992, he ran for the same position that he covets in 2020. He won the primary, but lost in the general. Sanders also tried to be elected to State Senator from the 24th District in 2000, however, fell short in the primary.

Sanders will not face a primary challenge in 2020 for the 69th District seat, however, he will face a challenge in the general with the winner of the Democrat primary between Phil Black and Ryan Holmquist.