“American Pickers” Headed to Area

Todd PittengerMarch 13, 2018

The American Pickers are headed this way.

A spokesperson who works on the television show “American Pickers” tells KSAL News that they will film in Kansas this spring. The hosts are looking for people in the KSAL listening area with unique  collections and interesting stories behind them.

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are excited to come to Kansas. They plan to film episodes of the hit series throughout the region.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on the History channel. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. ­

Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.  “American Pickers” is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to:

[email protected] or call 855-OLD-RUST.

