AMC Theatres Running Out of Cash

AMC Theatres says it is running out of cash. The company cites the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic as the primary cause.

AMC announced Tuesday if it is going to remain in business, it will need additional sources of cash or more people attending movies. It expects its existing cash to be gone by the end of this year or early 2021.

Theaters were one of the first businesses forced to close. Since then, many studios have delayed releasing new films or started streaming them and bypassing the theaters.

AMC has theatres at eight locations across Kansas, including 10 screens in Salina.