A fund raising event which was scheduled in Salina for Sunday evening has been postponed. The Noon Network AMBUC organization tells KSAL News their “Bid Appetit” event will not be held as scheduled.

The organization says the postponement is “for the safety of our guests and volunteers”.

“Bid Appetit” had been scheduled for Sunday at at 5pm at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center. A new date is to be determined.