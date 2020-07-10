Salina, KS

Now: 83 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 72 °

Amber Alert

KSAL StaffJuly 10, 2020

A three-year-old girl has gone missing from her Kansas City, Kansas home Friday morning.

Olivia Jansen was last seen wearing pajamas with a pink top and purple or teal bottoms and with her hair in a ponytail. She was last seen at the family’s residence at 4444 Gibbs Road, Kansas City, Kansas.

Olivia’s father woke up at 6:30 a.m. and saw that the residence’s back door was open and the Olivia was not in the house. Due to her age and search area, investigators believe that she was taken from the residence.
Olivia is 3-feet tall, with brown hair and blue-green eyes.

There is no information yet on a suspect or vehicle.

If you see Olivia, call 911 immediately. If you have other information, please call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Amber Alert

A three-year-old girl has gone missing from her Kansas City, Kansas home Friday morning. Olivia J...

July 10, 2020 Comments

Staff Member at Hutchinson Correcti...

Kansas News

July 10, 2020

Stolen Vehicle From Salina Turns Up...

Kansas News

July 10, 2020

Tools and Other Property Stolen In ...

Kansas News

July 10, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Amber Alert
July 10, 2020Comments
Staff Member at Hutchinso...
July 10, 2020Comments
Stolen Vehicle From Salin...
July 10, 2020Comments
Tools and Other Property ...
July 10, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH