Amber Alert

A three-year-old girl has gone missing from her Kansas City, Kansas home Friday morning.

Olivia Jansen was last seen wearing pajamas with a pink top and purple or teal bottoms and with her hair in a ponytail. She was last seen at the family’s residence at 4444 Gibbs Road, Kansas City, Kansas.

Olivia’s father woke up at 6:30 a.m. and saw that the residence’s back door was open and the Olivia was not in the house. Due to her age and search area, investigators believe that she was taken from the residence.

Olivia is 3-feet tall, with brown hair and blue-green eyes.

There is no information yet on a suspect or vehicle.

If you see Olivia, call 911 immediately. If you have other information, please call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000.