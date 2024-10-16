Ambassador Owner Working on Funding

The fate of a dilapidated Salina hotel is still unclear after the owner met a deadline to show proof he has secured $3 million to renovate it. Though the deadline was met, the funding apparently isn’t totally secured.

Salina City Commissioners Monday evening took up the issue of the fate of the Ambassador hotel, located at 1616 W Crawford. Earlier this summer it was deemed a dangerous structure, and since that time owner Joshua Joseph missed deadlines to file plans to make it safe and secure.

At the meeting Joseph presented a plan to renovate the structure into commercial space on the front, a storage facility on the backside, with pickle ball-type courts in the atrium area in the middle. Joseph indicated he has secured $3 million in funding for the project.

Though they were skeptical, commissioners unanimously agreed to give Joseph an opportunity to proceed with his plan. He was given several criteria, including providing proof of his $3 million in funding by 5:00 Tuesday afternoon. He also needs to secure a development agreement with the City as soon as possible. He was also ordered to secure the structure, and deal with any infestation issues in a timely manner.

Salina City Manager Mike Schrage told KSAL News Wednesday afternoon “Mr. Joseph’s lender provided a letter confirming that they have provided DFW Joseph Investments LLC a $1 Million revolving line of credit, and acknowledging they were working on a second request for Mr. Joseph in the amount of a $2 Million loan”.

Back in July city commissioners designated the Ambassador a dangerous structure, and ordered it to be made safe and secure, or be demolished. Joseph was given two options: he can repair it and make it safe, or he can demolish it.

If Joseph chose to repair, he was required by September to submit a plan and apply for permits, and work would have to begin by November. If he chose to demolish, he needed a plan and permits by early August, and demolition was to have started by September 5th. If he chooses to do nothing the City will demolish the building and attempt to recoup the cost of demolition.

At the meeting Joseph told KSAL News that he plans to have people working on the property as soon as possible. He said a portion of the structure will be demolished, while some of it is still usable and will be refurbished. He said by late spring or early summer the project could be complete.

Joseph also did express some frustration. He told KSAL News at one point he was prepared to turn the entire structure into a storage facility, but the City changed zoning in the area and wouldn’t let him. Officials acknowledged during the meeting they did make some zoning changes due to the property being located in an entrance corridor to the City. Joseph also told KSAL News there was at one point a plan for the facility to become a water park, which was denied. And he cited a desire by city officials to turn the property into housing, which never came to fruition.

The commission will take up the issue again in two weeks, and if the criteria hasn’t been met they can again consider demolishing the structure.

The Salina Ambassador structure has been closed since mid 2020, and according to city inspectors, in its current condition is unsafe. Defects exist such that the structure is dangerous. There have been at least 23 building violations since 2019. Concerns with the structure include crumbling walls and ceilings, holes in the roof, and mold on and inside walls. Nearly all of the wiring and plumbing has been stripped out of the facility.

There is also evidence numerous vagrants have been living inside the structure, and among other things used syringes and needles were found in several areas. A fire back in March may have been started by a vagrant.

Joseph owned a similar hotel Hays which fell into disrepair and was eventually demolished. He also owns one in Hutchinson which is currently in a state of disrepair and has been declared unsafe and dangerous.

The Salina hotel first opened in Salina in 1986 as a Holiday Inn Holidome. Along with 192 rooms on a couple of floors, it had meeting space, a pool and waterslide, a sauna, and a restaurant. The Holiday Inn was later re-branded as a Ramada Inn, before then becoming what it is now known as the Ambassador.