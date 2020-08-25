Altercation Could Have Prompted Vehicle Damage

Salina Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding damage to a pair of vehicles.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that two cars were damaged between midnight and 1 p.m. on Monday in the 400 block of S. Connecticut.

The victims, Breanna Chaput, 20, Salina, and Karlee Larue, 19, Salina, had damage done to both of their cars. Chaput has a 2016 Ford Fiesta that now has a dent in the back driver’s side door and a shoe print on the door as well, totaling in $1,000 worth of damage. Meanwhile, Larue’s 2012 Toyota Camry is damaged on the passenger rear quarter panel with white paint. The tail light lens is also broken totaling in $1,000 worth of damage as well.

The two say that on Sunday night, they had a confrontation with several females who were wanting to fight.

Police continue to investigate.