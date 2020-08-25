Salina, KS

Now: 88 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 68 °

Altercation Could Have Prompted Vehicle Damage

Jeremy BohnAugust 25, 2020

Salina Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding damage to a pair of vehicles.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that two cars were damaged between midnight and 1 p.m. on Monday in the 400 block of S. Connecticut.

The victims, Breanna Chaput, 20, Salina, and Karlee Larue, 19, Salina, had damage done to both of their cars. Chaput has a 2016 Ford Fiesta that now has a dent in the back driver’s side door and a shoe print on the door as well, totaling in $1,000 worth of damage. Meanwhile, Larue’s 2012 Toyota Camry is damaged on the passenger rear quarter panel with white paint. The tail light lens is also broken totaling in $1,000 worth of damage as well.

The two say that on Sunday night, they had a confrontation with several females who were wanting to fight.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Police Looking For Male Subject in ...

Surveillance footage shows a male subject getting out of a stolen car as Salina Police continue to i...

August 25, 2020 Comments

Altercation Could Have Prompted Veh...

Kansas News

August 25, 2020

Grants Available For Saline County ...

Top News

August 25, 2020

K-State Expanding COVID-19 Testing

Top News

August 25, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Police Looking For Male S...
August 25, 2020Comments
Altercation Could Have Pr...
August 25, 2020Comments
New Abilene Police Chief
August 25, 2020Comments
Special Equipment Approve...
August 25, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH