Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 35 °

Allen to be Inducted Into Mustang Band Hall of Fame

Todd PittengerDecember 22, 2020

Kansas Wesleyan University Department of Music Chair, Dr. Milt Allen, can now add hall of famer to his long list of musical accolades.

According to KWU, a Salina native and graduate of Salina Central High School, Dr. Allen was recently tabbed as an inductee of the school’s newly established Salina Central Band Hall of Fame.

Joining Dr. Allen as a fellow inductee is Gayle McMillen, who served as the Mustang band director during the KWU department chair’s time as a Mustang. A retired music instructor and a trombone player for the Salina Symphony since 2003, McMillen is also a member of the Kansas Music Educators Association Hall of Fame (2009) and the Southwestern College Fine Arts Hall of Fame (2010).

McMillen and his former pupil will be officially inducted by Salina Central at a later date.

Dr. Allen’s upcoming induction accompanies numerous awards at local, state and national levels, including recognition by the United States Congress for Musical Excellence. He is a two-time high school Teacher of the Year, a Kansas Teacher of the Year Semi-Finalist, and is listed in various Who’s Who publications. Other honors and distinctions include five awards from the Ohio State University School of Music, recognizing his teaching and service and selection as a Conducting Fellow for the Eastman Wind Ensemble’s 40th Anniversary. In 2008, Dr. Allen became the first civilian in the history of the United States Air Force to tour as a featured conductor (USAF Heritage of America Band) and received an Eastern Illinois University Achievement and Contribution Award.

Along with his many accolades, Dr. Allen is the founder of The Music Guerrilla, which works with underfunded/underserviced programs in Rwanda, Zambia, Haiti and Compton, California

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Six Area Basketball Teams in Latest...

GIRLS RANKINGS 6A Girls 1. Topeka High 2. Shawnee Mission NW 3. Derby 4. Shawnee Mission West ...

December 22, 2020 Comments

Deadline Extended for Expiring Driv...

Kansas News

December 22, 2020

Allen to be Inducted Into Mustang B...

Top News

December 22, 2020

Marquette Man Indicted in Child Sex...

Top News

December 22, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Deadline Extended for Exp...
December 22, 2020Comments
A gun and a video game controller are stolen from a Salina home.
Hit and Run Mustang Sough...
December 22, 2020Comments
KSU Polytechnic Instructo...
December 22, 2020Comments
116 New COVID Cases, One ...
December 21, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices