Alleged Texting While Driving Leads to Accident

A two-vehicle accident on Thursday was the result of texting and driving.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2013 Nissan vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Centennial Road and Tony’s Road to make a turn. A driver behind them was allegedly texting, though, and a 2004 Honda Civic hit the Nissan from behind.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The 20-year-old Hesston man driving the Nissan was transported to the hospital by EMS with suspected minor injuries.

The 39-year-old Salina man driving the Honda was cited for texting while driving and no proof of insurance.