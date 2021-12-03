Salina, KS

Alleged Texting While Driving Leads to Accident

KSAL StaffDecember 3, 2021

A two-vehicle accident on Thursday was the result of texting and driving.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2013 Nissan vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Centennial Road and Tony’s Road to make a turn. A driver behind them was allegedly texting, though, and a 2004 Honda Civic hit the Nissan from behind.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The 20-year-old Hesston man driving the Nissan was transported to the hospital by EMS with suspected minor injuries.

The 39-year-old Salina man driving the Honda was cited for texting while driving and no proof of insurance.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

