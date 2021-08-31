Salina, KS

Man Allegedly Attacks Police Officer

KSAL StaffAugust 31, 2021

A Salina man is facing several possible charges after he allegedly tried to attack a police officer.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers headed to the Saline County Community Corrections building on Monday around 3:20 p.m. on reports that Daniel Greer, 23, was causing a scene.

By the time officers arrived, Greer was gone, and he was later found at the 200 block of N. Broadway Boulevard. There was an arrest and detain order out for Greer, and a struggle ensued. Greer allegedly kicked one of the officers and then tried to bite one of them. Greer was then taken into custody.

The 26-year-old officer who was kicked was not injured.

Greer is facing possible charges of battery, assault and interference of a law enforcement officer.

