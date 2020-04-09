All USD 305 Students Moving to Online Learning

All learning in the USD 305 school district moves online beginning this Tuesday.

High school students have already started an online curriculum, while students in grades K-8 have been learning though the use of packets.

In a message send to parents Superintendent Linn Exline said all K-12 instruction will be online using Google Classroom beginning Tuesday. All USD 305 students now have a Chromebook. At this time, they do not plan to have additional K-8 packet distributions.

All this week teachers have worked to connect online with every student. This allowed the district to identify families who are without internet. By Monday the district will contact the families they have identified as needing internet access. They remain committed to eliminating the lack of internet access as a barrier.

Transitioning learning from district school buildings to homes wouldn’t have been successful without a partnership with parents and families.

Building principals and teachers are available to answer questions and work with students ad families to ensure they are meeting student needs.

District Questions and Answers

Should I expect my students to spend the same amount of time in class as when they went to a school?

No. We are following KSDE guidance. Elementary school students will spend 45 minutes to 90 minutes a day. Secondary students will spend about 2.5 hours a week per class.

Does every student have a Chromebook?

Yes. Every USD 305 student now has a Chromebook.

How do families get Chromebooks connected to their internet?

Families may find help documents on our website. Click the link for the Continuous Learning Resource Guide. For additional support, contact the teacher.

What is the budget impact of the Chromebooks for all K-12 students?

Providing a Chromebook to each student was budget neutral. At the high schools 1-to-1 was already in place. At middle school and elementary we were able to distribute classroom sets of Chromebooks to individual students.

Will all students have internet access?

Yes. We have identified solutions for our families who didn’t have home internet access.

Are Grab-and-Go lunches still offered?

Yes. Lunches are available from 11:30-12:30, Monday-Friday. Please see our website for a list of locations.