All Things Valentine’s Day

The history of Valentine’s day is most credibly rooted in Rome during the third century. The city was under the rule of Emperor Claudius the second, who thrived on war. His troops, especially the men who were married, grew tired of the fighting and refused to continue. To keep from losing his army, Emperor Claudius banned marriages, but that didn’t stop a young Roman Catholic priest named Valentine. The priest began marrying people in secret, which Claudius decreed as an “act of treason.” He had the priest put to death, and ever since then, Saint Valentine has been recognized as a man who sacrificed his life in the name of true love.

Americans spend on average about 71-dollars for their Valentine’s Day gifts. Offers-dot-com surveyed four thousand people and found that about 35-percent plan to spend money for the holiday this year. Nearly a third will buy something for their children. Engaged couples spend the most at an average of 85-dollars. More than a third of women and nearly that many men say they want an experience to mark the day. The least-wanted gift is apparel.

Looking for love online, literally. Google is out with the states that search for the word “love” the most. Virginia takes the top spot again followed by Oregon, Mississippi, Texas and California. On the flip side, New Hampshire and Montana are the state least likely to search for love. The word always spikes around Valentine’s Day but it’s not all about making a match. Google says the most asked questions are “What is love?” and “How to love yourself.”

If you are looking for a place that sounds romantic today, you could try Valentine, Nebraska. The Census Bureau says the town of around 28 hundred is one of two places called Valentine in the country. The other is in Texas with a population of around 127. There are nine places with love in their name. They include Loveland, Colorado; Lovejoy, Georgia; Lovelock, Nevada and Lovelady, Texas. There are four places with heart in the name including Heart Butte, Montana; Sacred Heart, Minnesota; South Heart, North Dakota and Heartwell, Nebraska. The population of each is less than one thousand.