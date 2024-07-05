All Invited to Saturday Block Party

Everyone is invited to a big block party in North Salina on Saturday featuring free food, games, entertainment, and even an all star basketball game. It’s all part of “Daddy Bud Day” in Pacific Park.

In the late 1960s “Daddy Bud Day” began. John “Daddy Bud” Curtis, would throw a free block party on July 4th weekend. The event was geared toward the black community, but open to everyone. It was held at the Carver Center, the location where a segregated swimming pool used to be. Curtis would pay for the food and drinks out of his own pocket. In addition to the block party, there would be a dance in the evening.

“Daddy Bud’s” son Salina pastor and musician John Curtis, Jr. took part in the events as the DJ. Part of Daddy Bud Day was eventually sponsored by his job, the former manufacturing plant, Wyatt Manufacturing.

After “Daddy Bud’s” death in 1971, the tradition continued for a few more years, ultimately ending in 1974. At the time of the final Bud Day celebration, over 400 people were in attendance. In 2014 “Daddy Bud” was posthumously awarded a Juneteenth Award by the Salina Juneteenth Committee.

Last year one of “Daddy Bud’s” grandsons revived the event. Following the success of the new “Daddy Bud Day”, James Curtis AKA Cash Hollistah, has big plans this year.

Cash tells KSAL News “Daddy Bud Day” is planned for Saturday, July 6th at Pacific Park located at 701 W. Pacific Dr.

The event will be a north end community block party which everyone is welcome to attend.