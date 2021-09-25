All-American Parade & Street Fair

A sun-soaked Saturday provided the perfect backdrop for the 2021 Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair. The day began with a parade down Santa Fe and then the crowd headed down Iron Street to return to the ‘Old West.’

Wild Bill Hickok was on hand to watch over the town as cowboys and even a few cattle rustlers had been spotted in the area.

The Yotes handed out candy and smiles along the parade route.

Teams made barrels of delicious chili for the public to taste and vote for the 2021 champion.

Smoky Hill Museum 2021 Street Fair.