AirPower History Tour Coming to Salina

KSAL StaffAugust 26, 2019

Some of the most iconic military  aircraft of all-time are coming to Salina.

Multiple historic aircraft will land at the Salina Regional Airport, and headquarter there for a few days. The Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour, a national air tour of historic military aircraft, is scheduled to make a stop next week.

Scheduled to appear are one of only two flying B-29 Superfortresses and one of only two flying B-24 Liberators in the world when FIFI AND Diamond Lil, along with their warbird friends, touch down. Joining Lil and FIF will be the P-51 Mustang “Gunfighter”, the AT-6 Texan and the legendary PT-13 Stearman.

Tour all the planes on the ground or book a flight in one or all of these historic aircraft. Get details at http://www.airpowersquadron.org/salina-kansas.

The Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour will be in Salina September 4th – 8th.

 

