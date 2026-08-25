🎥 Airplane Lands At Garage Museum

It wasn’t something you see everyday. A classic airplane being towed through downtown Salina.

The aircraft, a 1950 Piper PA 20 Pacer that has a brilliant red paint finish, journeyed about five miles from the K-State Salina Aviation Maintenance facility to the Garage Automotive Museum. It will become part of the museum’s “Red Hot Rides” exhibit, which opens in September.

Garage Executive Director Michelle Peck tells KSAL News credits Owen Gleason, who started working for the Garage when he was 14 and is now a KSU aviation maintenance student, for coming up with the idea and making it happen.

K State Salina Director of Aviation Safety James Burk tells KSAL News towing the aircraft across town was pretty simple, once the wings were removed.

The airplane was donated to K-State Salina in 2013 by Darrell and Laura Hill. It is used by the aviation maintenance department.

Peck says the “Red Hot Rides” exhibit will be spectacular. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/michelle-peck-II.mp3

The “Red Hot Rides” exhibit opens at the Garage on September 3rd and runs through January 11th.