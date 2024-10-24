“AIM”ing to Teach Aviation Skills

Officials gathered in a unique new classroom to celebrate a pre-apprenticeship program which continues the growth of aviation professionals in Salina. The Aviation Innovation Maintenance (AIM) Center of Excellence at the Salina Regional Airport (SLN) showcased a new built-in lecture room inside Hangar H626 Thursday afternoon.

AIM Executive Director Amy Cole tells KSAL News the hangar, which was built in 1944, has been adapted by the program. The AIM education program is designed create jobs and improve the overall maintenance of aircrafts. The 6 week education program is a one-time purchase for $200 for anybody who can qualify.

The classroom is named the “Timothy F. Rogers Classroom” after former Salina Airport Authority Executive Director Tim Rogers. Rogers said the motive for the classroom was to “equip the next generation aviation professionals.” “This (classroom) is to be served as a space for learning aviation, growth and I hope the students embrace all the opportunities” said Rogers.

Cole commemorated businesses and companies who have contributed such as Hutton, Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, 1 Vision Aviation, Kansas Department of Commerce, Salina Airport Authority, Dreiling Aviation Services and Kansas State University-Salina.

The next cohort will begin on October 28th with classes operating Monday through Friday from 5:30-9pm. For a limited time, tuition is $200 for the six-week course.

Photos by Nicolas Fierro, KSAL News – Click to Enlarge