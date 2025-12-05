AHS Wrestling Sweeps Concordia

By Trent Sanchez December 5, 2025

pictured is Abilene Senior, Pierce Casteel along with AHS Coaches Corey Casteel and James Stout 

Image courtesy of Brad Anderson 

 

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboy wrestling team defeated Concordia Thursday night 47-32.  Abilene has won 3 straight NCKL and Regional Titles and has finished in the top 10 at State 4 straight seasons.  The Cowboys brought back 6 State qualifiers and a State Champion, in Noah Wuthnow, from a team that finished 4th in 4A last season.  The Cowboys are currently ranked #2 by the KWCA.

Cowboys 47  Concordia 32

106: Keyen Taplin (AHS) over Landen Belden (CON) (Fall 0:37)
113: Jacksen Whitley (CON) over Christian Alaniz (AHS) (Fall 1:03)
120: Lukas Rivera (AHS) over Quinn Kymer (CON) (Fall 2:00)
126: Korbin Blacketer (AHS) over Bryson Sorensen (CON) (TF 15-0 1:59)
132: Rush LeDuc (CON) over Mason Cruz (AHS) (TF 15-0 2:18)
138: Noah Wuthnow (AHS) over Colton McWhorter (CON) (Fall 1:04)
144: Cooper Wogomon (CON) over Hudson Reiter (AHS) (Fall 1:50)
150: Murphy Randolph (AHS) over (CON) (For.)
157: Dayven Cuba (AHS) over Braytin Hake (CON) (Fall 0:52)
165: Drake Blochlinger (CON) over Aiden Woods (AHS) (Fall 1:29)
175: Cael Casteel (AHS) over Deekon  Holbert (CON) (Fall 1:01)
190: Tre Hamiel (CON) over Pierce Casteel (AHS) (Dec 5-3)
215: Max Johnson (CON) over Heath Hoekman (AHS) (Fall 1:24)
285: Robert Collins (AHS) over Clayton Viereck  (CON) (Fall 1:17)

 

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowgirls picked up a 48-34 victory over Concordia Thursday night.  The Cowgirls finished 6th in 4A last season and brought back 4 State qualifiers from last season.  Abilene is currently ranked #6 in 4A and features 2 defending State Champions in Josie and Jade Wilson.

Cowgirls 48  Concordia 34

100: Rydia Chronister (AHS) over  (CON) (For.)
105: Josie Wilson (AHS) over Lola Weidner (CON) (Fall 0:32)
110: Jade Wilson (AHS) over (CON) (For.)
115: Bridget Waite (CON) over Zoey Thorson (AHS) (MD 15-4)
120: Bridgett Blochlinger (CON) over Alivia Brazdzionis (AHS) (Fall 1:51)
125: Tenley Snavely (CON) over McKenna Ridder (AHS) (Fall 2:32)
130: Aliana Lara (AHS) over Brexlynn Koch (CON) (Fall 1:29)
135: Khloey Affolter (AHS) over Airiana Wogomon (CON) (Fall 1:23)
140: Gabi  Lange (CON) over Gianna Salcido (AHS) (Fall 0:24)
145: Kaylee Weibert (AHS) over Mackenzie Beam (CON) (Fall 1:24)
155: Iliana Garcia (AHS) over (CON) (For.)
170: Breckyn Cossel (AHS) over (CON) (For.)
190: Isabelle Alexander (CON) over (AHS) (For.)
235: Ava Rowland (CON) over (AHS) (For.)

The upcoming schedule for Abilene High School Wrestling is:

12/5 J.V. Boys at McPherson Tournament

12/6 Varsity Boys Gardner Tournament

12/6 Varsity Girls McPherson Tournament