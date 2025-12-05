AHS Wrestling Sweeps Concordia

pictured is Abilene Senior, Pierce Casteel along with AHS Coaches Corey Casteel and James Stout

Image courtesy of Brad Anderson

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboy wrestling team defeated Concordia Thursday night 47-32. Abilene has won 3 straight NCKL and Regional Titles and has finished in the top 10 at State 4 straight seasons. The Cowboys brought back 6 State qualifiers and a State Champion, in Noah Wuthnow, from a team that finished 4th in 4A last season. The Cowboys are currently ranked #2 by the KWCA.

Cowboys 47 Concordia 32

106: Keyen Taplin (AHS) over Landen Belden (CON) (Fall 0:37)

113: Jacksen Whitley (CON) over Christian Alaniz (AHS) (Fall 1:03)

120: Lukas Rivera (AHS) over Quinn Kymer (CON) (Fall 2:00)

126: Korbin Blacketer (AHS) over Bryson Sorensen (CON) (TF 15-0 1:59)

132: Rush LeDuc (CON) over Mason Cruz (AHS) (TF 15-0 2:18)

138: Noah Wuthnow (AHS) over Colton McWhorter (CON) (Fall 1:04)

144: Cooper Wogomon (CON) over Hudson Reiter (AHS) (Fall 1:50)

150: Murphy Randolph (AHS) over (CON) (For.)

157: Dayven Cuba (AHS) over Braytin Hake (CON) (Fall 0:52)

165: Drake Blochlinger (CON) over Aiden Woods (AHS) (Fall 1:29)

175: Cael Casteel (AHS) over Deekon Holbert (CON) (Fall 1:01)

190: Tre Hamiel (CON) over Pierce Casteel (AHS) (Dec 5-3)

215: Max Johnson (CON) over Heath Hoekman (AHS) (Fall 1:24)

285: Robert Collins (AHS) over Clayton Viereck (CON) (Fall 1:17)

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowgirls picked up a 48-34 victory over Concordia Thursday night. The Cowgirls finished 6th in 4A last season and brought back 4 State qualifiers from last season. Abilene is currently ranked #6 in 4A and features 2 defending State Champions in Josie and Jade Wilson.

Cowgirls 48 Concordia 34

100: Rydia Chronister (AHS) over (CON) (For.)

105: Josie Wilson (AHS) over Lola Weidner (CON) (Fall 0:32)

110: Jade Wilson (AHS) over (CON) (For.)

115: Bridget Waite (CON) over Zoey Thorson (AHS) (MD 15-4)

120: Bridgett Blochlinger (CON) over Alivia Brazdzionis (AHS) (Fall 1:51)

125: Tenley Snavely (CON) over McKenna Ridder (AHS) (Fall 2:32)

130: Aliana Lara (AHS) over Brexlynn Koch (CON) (Fall 1:29)

135: Khloey Affolter (AHS) over Airiana Wogomon (CON) (Fall 1:23)

140: Gabi Lange (CON) over Gianna Salcido (AHS) (Fall 0:24)

145: Kaylee Weibert (AHS) over Mackenzie Beam (CON) (Fall 1:24)

155: Iliana Garcia (AHS) over (CON) (For.)

170: Breckyn Cossel (AHS) over (CON) (For.)

190: Isabelle Alexander (CON) over (AHS) (For.)

235: Ava Rowland (CON) over (AHS) (For.)

The upcoming schedule for Abilene High School Wrestling is:

12/5 J.V. Boys at McPherson Tournament

12/6 Varsity Boys Gardner Tournament

12/6 Varsity Girls McPherson Tournament