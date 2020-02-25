Salina, KS

AG’s Office to Provide Free Document Destruction

KSAL StaffFebruary 25, 2020

The Attorney General’s Office will mark National Consumer Protection Week with free document destruction events throughout the state, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

“Our office works hard year-round to protect consumers,” Schmidt said. “Next week, we will place a particular focus on helping Kansans protect themselves from identity theft and stay safe from scams.”

The office will sponsor free document destruction at eight locations throughout the state from March 2-March 7, which is National Consumer Protection Week. Securely shredding personal documents is an important step toward preventing identity theft.

The schedule of events for the week is as follows:

Monday, March 2

WHEN:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

Lawrence

Rock Chalk Park, 100 Rock Chalk Lane

WHEN:

WHERE:

4 – 6 p.m.

Manhattan

CiCo Park Swimming Pool, Wreath Ave. & Robinson Dr.

Tuesday, March 3

WHEN:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

Chanute

Chanute Recreation Center, E. 4th St. & Central Ave.

WHEN:

4 – 6 p.m.

WHERE:

Emporia

Bowyer Community Building, Highway 50 & Industrial Rd.

Wednesday, March 4

WHEN:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

Concordia

Parking Lot across from City Hall, 701 Washington St.

WHEN:

4 – 6 p.m.

WHERE:

Clay Center

Ray’s Apple Market, 722 W. Crawford St.

Thursday, March 5

WHEN:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

Hutchinson

Kansas State Fairgrounds – Gate 3, W. 23rd Ave. & N. Main St.

WHEN:

WHERE:

4 – 6 p.m.

Great Bend

Farmers Bank & Trust, 1017 Harrison St.

Friday, March 6

WHEN:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

Garden City

Western State Bank, 1500 E. Kansas Ave.

Saturday, March 7

WHEN:

9 a.m. – Noon

WHERE:

Topeka

Judicial Center Parking Lot, S.W. 12th St. & Van Buren St.

Consumers are asked to limit their documents for destruction to three small bags or boxes. Documents will be securely transported to the shredding facility for safe destruction by certified shredding companies.

For more information, visit www.InYourCornerKansas.org or call 1-800-432-2310.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

