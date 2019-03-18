Aggravated Charges For Salina Teens

Aaron Darby (19) of Salina reported Trenton Fisher (19) and Juan Whitaker (18) both from Salina, kicked in his front door around 11:00 AM. The two young men entered the home and physically attacked Darby. His injuries include a dislocated shoulder, swollen face, and abrasions on his ribs. The attacker’s took an apple IPhone XS Max ($700), Vizio 32 inch TV ($100), and PlayStation 4 ($300).

At 11:20 police were dispatched to the 100 block of South St, for a disturbance and were informed that two male suspects were attempting to enter a home. When police arrived Trenton Fisher and Juan Whitaker were taken into custody.

Fisher and Whitaker are being charged with 1 count of Aggravated Battery, 1 count of Aggravated Robbery, 1 count of criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.