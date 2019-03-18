Salina, KS

Aggravated Charges For Salina Teens

Sarah ReppMarch 18, 2019

Aaron Darby (19) of Salina reported Trenton Fisher (19) and Juan Whitaker (18) both from Salina, kicked in his front door around 11:00 AM. The two young men entered the home and physically attacked Darby. His injuries include a dislocated shoulder, swollen face, and abrasions on his ribs. The attacker’s took an apple IPhone XS Max ($700), Vizio 32 inch TV ($100), and PlayStation 4 ($300).

At 11:20 police were dispatched to the 100 block of South St, for a disturbance and were informed that two male suspects were attempting to enter a home. When police arrived Trenton Fisher and Juan Whitaker were taken into custody.

Fisher and Whitaker are being charged with 1 count of Aggravated Battery, 1 count of Aggravated Robbery, 1 count of criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.

 

