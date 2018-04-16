Salina, KS

Agencies Mobilize For 4/20 Enforcement

Todd PittengerApril 16, 2018

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office will join other law enforcement agencies around the Midwest, and be out in force this coming weekend of 4/20. The agency is joining other law enforcement agencies in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Iowa and Arkansas in the extra patrols April 20th to April 22nd to stop what has been an “increasing epidemic for the past several years”.

All available Drug Recognition Expert and Advanced Roadside Impaired Driver Enforcement officers will be out in force in an effort to remove the danger of driving while impaired.

April 20th, or 4/20, is a date when marijuana advocates tend to smoke more marijuana than usual. 420, 4:20, or 4/20 is a code-term in cannabis culture that refers to the consumption of cannabis, especially smoking cannabis around the time 4:20 p.m. and smoking cannabis in celebration on the date April 20th.

The Journal of American Medicine Association has found a 12 percent increase in the relative risk of a fatal crash on this day compared to identical time intervals on control days.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said “Even one death is unacceptable. Please don’t drive while impaired, slow down, put the phone away or turn it off, and always buckle up.”.

