Advanced Mail-In Voting Begins Wednesday

Jeff GarretsonJuly 14, 2020

Early voting for the August 4th primary elections begins this Wednesday in Saline County.

According to Jamie Doss, County Clerk and Elections Officer, registered voters can stop by her office or click online for chance to let your voice be heard by ordering an advanced ballot to be mailed to you.

 

Although there are no new measures to consider on the primary ballot, Doss says citizens should head to the elections page at Saline.org to learn more about the candidates. Doss added that people have been taking advantage of the advanced ballot option, with over 4,000 requests already made to have one mailed to their home address.

 

 

Advanced voting begins July 15, 2020. The primary election will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

The Salina League of Women Voters plans a primary candidate forum on Wednesday, July 15, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

that will be broadcast or live streamed on Salina Media Connection, Smoky Hills PBS (Bunker Hill), and Facebook Live.

