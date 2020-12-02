Advanced Citizens’ Academy Coming in January

Applications are now available for citizens who would like to learn more about law enforcement and its procedures.

Saline County Sheriff’s Lt. Sean Kochanowski tells KSAL News that the Advanced Citizens’ Academy will be holding classes from Jan. 19, 2021 through March 9, 2021 and applications are now available.

The one requirement to apply for these classes is that applicants must have gone through the basic Citizens’ Academy classes first.

Applications can be picked up at either the Saline County Sheriff’s Office or the Salina Police Department. Or they can be accessed online here: http://www.salina-ks.gov/CitizensPoliceAcademy

Applications are being accepted until Dec. 31, 2020.