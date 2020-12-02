Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 26 °

Advanced Citizens’ Academy Coming in January

Jeremy BohnDecember 2, 2020

Applications are now available for citizens who would like to learn more about law enforcement and its procedures.

Saline County Sheriff’s Lt. Sean Kochanowski tells KSAL News that the Advanced Citizens’ Academy will be holding classes from Jan. 19, 2021 through March 9, 2021 and applications are now available.

The one requirement to apply for these classes is that applicants must have gone through the basic Citizens’ Academy classes first.

Applications can be picked up at either the Saline County Sheriff’s Office or the Salina Police Department. Or they can be accessed online here: http://www.salina-ks.gov/CitizensPoliceAcademy

Applications are being accepted until Dec. 31, 2020.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Advanced Citizens’ Academy Co...

Applications are now available for citizens who would like to learn more about law enforcement and i...

December 2, 2020 Comments

Kansas Christmas Tree Farms Hope Fo...

Kansas News

December 2, 2020

Museum Still Offering Holiday Activ...

COVID-19 Top News

December 2, 2020

Times Set for K-State’s First Two...

Sports News

December 2, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Christmas Tree Far...
December 2, 2020Comments
Driver Killed in Crash In...
December 2, 2020Comments
State Prepares to Receive...
December 2, 2020Comments
Accumulating Snow Possibl...
December 2, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices