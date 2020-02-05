Salina, KS

Acquaintance Steals Vehicle With Belongings Inside

Jeremy BohnFebruary 5, 2020

A male acquaintance allegedly steals a vehicle from a Salina woman’s residence early Wednesday morning.

According to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester, the victim, Hollie Ruiz, 43, Salina, was visited by a male acquaintance at her home in the 1300 block of Franklin between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., Tuesday.

After the subject left, the victim was unable to find her phone, which she thought she had left in her vehicle. When she went outside to look, her 2005 Saturn View was gone.

The vehicle, which is described as dark gray in color with a Kansas tag: 989-GPF, had several of her belongings including her wallet and phone.

Ruiz describes the acquaintance as a white male approximately around the age of 35.

The car is valued at $1,700.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

