ACLU wants Kobach to Correct Online Voter Info

The ACLU is asking Kansas’ secretary of state to clean-up any mistakes on the state’s voter information website.

The group wrote a letter to Secretary of State Kris Kobach this week, asking him to correct misinformation online.

The letter points to a sentence on the state’s website that says voters will need to be able to prove their citizenship before casting a ballot.

The ACLU says that’s incorrect.

The group is also asking for corrections to be made on voting websites in Douglas, Riley and Crawford counties.