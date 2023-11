ACEVEDO ORTIZ, MOORE EARN ALL-KCAC HONORS

Wichita, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) has announced the 2023 KCAC Volleyball All-Conference award winners, as voted on by the head volleyball coaches. Michelle Acevedo was announced as All-KCAC Second Team and Zola Moore as All-KCAC Third Team.

Evelyn Rohrberg of Oklahoma Wesleyan was named the KCAC Women’s Volleyball Player of the Year. She also earned the 2023 KCAC Women’s Volleyball Freshman of the Year honor. Teammate Sydney Collins was named the conference’s Setter of the Year.



The Eagles’ coaching staff also received recognition from the coaches. Head Coach Tracie Gillette was named the KCAC Women’s Volleyball Coach of the Year by her peers, and Chloe Stejepanovic was named the KCAC Women’s Volleyball Assistant Coach of the Year.



Darla Crow of Bethel College earned the 2023 KCAC Women’s Volleyball Defender of the Year honor.

Michelle Acevedo Ortiz ranked 1st in the KCAC in digs per set with 6.55 in conference play and 6.09 overall. Nationally, Michelle ranked 7th in the nation in digs per set (5th during conference play) as well as 12th in digs with 597 for the entire season. Ortiz also placed 2nd in the conference in total digs during conference play with 275; 3rd overall for the season.

Zola Moore came alive in conference play as she would place 4th in total attacks (453), 13th in total kills (118), and 14th in kills per set (2.81).

Statistical information on the 2023 KCAC Volleyball season can be found here.

Listed below are the First Team, Second Team, and Third Team selections as voted on by the KCAC volleyball head coaches :

FIRST TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION POSITION CLASS HOMETOWN Evelyn Rohrberg Oklahoma Wesleyan University OH Fr. Charata Chaco, Argentina Radaisy Valdez Ottawa University MB Jr. Bani, Dominican Republic Rylee Serpan Kansas Wesleyan University RS So. Spring Hill, Kan. Sydney Collins Oklahoma Wesleyan University S So. Bartlesville, Okla. Rylee Kenitzer University of Saint Mary RS Sr. Clovis, Calif. Josie Deckinger Kansas Wesleyan University S Sr. Wichita, Kan. Hadley Waldren McPherson College MH Jr. Hutchinson, Kan. Kylah Carter Bethel College OH Sr. Houston, Texas Tijana Stojiljkovic Oklahoma Wesleyan University MB So. Leskovac, Serbia Kylee Harris Kansas Wesleyan University OH So. Peculiar, Mo. Darla Crow Bethel College MB Fr. Denton, Texas Vivianna Sanchez Evangel University MB So. Chula Vista, Calif. Zoe Fernandez McPherson College OPP Jr. Buenos Aires, Argentina Emily Peterson Sterling College MH Sr. Enid, Okla.

SECOND TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION POSITION CLASS HOMETOWN Keagan Shockley University of Saint Mary OH Sr. Eudora, Kan. Maddy McKinney Oklahoma Wesleyan University MB Sr. Delaware, Okla. Lily Holden Ottawa University MB So. Platte City, Mo. Bella Wakley Evangel University OH So. Tulsa, Okla. Andjela Micunovic Oklahoma Wesleyan University L Grad. Belgrade, Serbia Emma Rhodes Tabor College S Sr. Claremore, Okla. Daisy Scott Oklahoma Wesleyan University OH Jr. Catoosa, Okla. Kelcey Hund Kansas Wesleyan University L Sr. Leavenworth, Kan. Michelle Acevado Ortiz Bethany College L So. Coamo, Puerto Rico Cameron Offerle Bethel College OH Fr. Offerle, Kan. Madison Folsom University of Saint Mary OH Jr. Atchison, Kan. Bridget McHugh McPherson College MH Sr. Whitehall, Mich.

THIRD TEAM