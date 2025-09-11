Accused Teacher Appears in Court

A Salina middle school teacher accused of furnishing students with alcohol and marijuana products made her first appearance in Saline County District Court Thursday morning.

Amanda Freeman, along with her attorney Roger Struble, appeared in person before Judge Paul Hickman.

Struble waived a formal reading of charges the 47-year-old teacher is facing. Those charges include:

Felony Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct

Aggravated Endangerment of a Child

Distribution of Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Unlawful Social Hosting

Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

Freeman, who was arrested this week on Tuesday, is currently out of jail on bond. Judge Hickman said as a condition of her release she is to have no contact with the victim in the case, or any of her students.

According to Salina Police, over this past weekend a parent of a 16-year-old male reported to the agency suspicious text messaging between the juvenile and Freeman. An investigation was conducted with the cooperation of USD 305.

Police say the investigation determined Freeman, who is an English Language Arts teacher at South Middle School, had furnished the juvenile, and possibly other juveniles, with alcohol and THC products.

Freeman’s next court appearance was scheduled for early October.