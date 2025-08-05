Accused Killer Headed to Larned

A Salina man accused of a double murder is being transferred to the Larned State Hospital, the largest psychiatric facility in Kansas.

Saline County Attorney John Reynolds tells KSAL News paperwork is being prepared for 36-year-old Preston Reyna to transfer from the Saline County Jail to the state hospital.

Reyna has locally been undergoing a court ordered comprehensive mental health evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Reynolds says the court has ordered Reyna to go to Larned State Hospital for further evaluation, and remediation. Remediation is a behavioral intervention designed to address and improve cognitive difficulties.

Reyna is accused of killing 64-year-old Rosalinda Reyna and 84-year-old Martha Velasquez Reyna, his mother and grandmother.

Back on Sunday, February 16th, at 5:33 in the evening police were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Vassar Dr in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival officers located two females in the driveway, who were deceased due to an apparent homicide. The cause of death is blunt force trauma.

At 5:38 PM, officers located Reyna a couple blocks from the scene and took him into custody without incident.

Reyna is facing charges which include:

2 counts of 1st Degree Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Domestic Violence Battery

Aggravated Kidnapping

2 counts of Domestic Violence Battery

Domestic Violence Damage to Property

Reyna has previously served time in state prison, and in the Larned state hospital, on a murder charge. In 2010 he pleaded guilty to unintentional second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Nicolas Chavez Castroun. He was released on June 27th, 2020.