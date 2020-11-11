Salina, KS

Accident Hospitalizes Rural Gypsum Man

Jeremy BohnNovember 11, 2020

A rural Gypsum man that became stuck inside of his truck from an accident is sent to Salina Regional Health Center.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the accident occurred at the intersection of Woodward Rd. and Mentor Rd. at 12:50 p.m. Monday.

Michael Jenson, 64, rural Gypsum, was driving a 1995 International Tractor truck with a trailer loaded with soybeans north on Woodward. He turned west on to Mentor, but failed to yield to an eastbound farm truck.

Logan Ade, 24, rural Gypsum, was driving a 1976 GMC 6000 truck, that was loaded with seed wheat traveling east on Mentor. His vehicle ran in to the side of Jensen’s semi trailer.

Ade was trapped inside of his truck from the wreck and had to be removed from the vehicle by Rural Fire District No. 1 and Salina Fire Department personnel. Ade was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jensen was uninjured, but cited in the accident.

 

 

