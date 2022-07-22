Salina, KS

Accident Damages Snow Cone Stand

KSAL StaffJuly 22, 2022

No snow cones (or people) were harmed in an accident at a Salina business Thursday afternoon.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 2 p.m., a 70-year-old man driving 2020 Mercedes Benz van was attempting to get gas in the 2200 block of S. Ninth Street. The man took a wrong turn, though, and ended up in the drive-thru line at Tropical Sno. The van was reportedly too tall for the stand’s overhang, and it struck the carport cover.

The accident damaged the van’s air conditioning unit, which Forrester said started spraying Freon inside the vehicle. It caused the driver and his 62-year-old passenger to panic, and they headed toward the Dillon’s on S. Ninth to get away.

The overhang was damaged, but the extent was not reported.

No charges were filed, and there were no injuries.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Accident Damages Snow Cone Stand

No snow cones (or people) were harmed in an accident at a Salina business Thursday afternoon. Pol...

July 22, 2022

