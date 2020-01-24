Abortion Legislation Discussion Planned in Salina

KSAL StaffJanuary 24, 2020

An event in Salina this weekend is designed to offer a little insight into legislation being considered in Topeka which could change abortion laws in Kansas.

Some lawmakers are pushing to amend the state constitution and undo a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that said women have the right to abortion. The goal is to add a line to the state bill of rights saying abortion isn’t constitutionally protected, and that legislators can regulate abortions.

An event to discuss the topic will be held at the McKenzie Center at the Salina Public Library Sunday afternoon. Salina are Representative J.R. Claeys will be at the event, as will a representative from Kansans For Life.

The event is scheduled for Sunday afternoon from 2:00 until 3:30.

