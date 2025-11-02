Abilene’s Heath Hoekman Signs to Play Baseball at Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa

pictured is Heath Hoekman, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

On Monday 11/3, Abilene Senior, Heath Hoekman will sign a letter of intent to play baseball at Northern Oklahoma College – Tonkawa. The signing will take place at the Abilene High School library/media center around 2:45.

Heath has already put together an impressive athletic career at Abilene High School as a three-sport athlete. He plays football, wrestles and plays baseball. He is part of a talented family. His twin brother Lane is also a three-sport standout for Abilene. In baseball, Heath has been a 3-year starter for Abilene Head Coach, Travis Bartley. He has played a huge roll in turning the Cowboy baseball program into a State power. The program started in 2000 and had never made the State baseball program prior to 2022. The Cowboys have now made it to State 4 straight seasons and finished 3rd in 2024, under Head Coach Travis Bartley. Hoekman has started since he was a freshman and earned All-NCKL honors each season. In 2024, he received 4A All-State Honorable-Mention recognition by the KABC. He also received first-team 4A All-State honors from Sports in Kansas in baseball in 2025 and 2024. In 2023 he was second team S.I.K. 4A All-State baseball. In his career, Heath has a .429 batting average, 99 hits, 25 doubles, 6 triples, 9 home-runs, 88 RBIs, scored 94 runs, has drawn 57 walks and 40 stolen bases.

Last season, Abilene finished 16-11, won the Pratt Regional and lost in the open round of the 4A State Tournament to eventual Champion Fort Scott. In 2025, Heath batted .407 had 33 hits, 11 doubles, 2 homeruns, 23 RBIs, scored 30 runs, drew 21 walks and only struck out 3 times. All of Abilene’s and Heath’s accomplishments are impressive considering they compete in one of the best leagues in the State. The NCKL sent 3 teams to State last season. Rock Creek won it all in 2024 and finished 2nd last season. Clay Center also made the field in 2025.

Heath is a true three sport standout. He has earned All-NCKL in football last season on defense and HM honors as a tight-end. He also earned HM honors in football by S.I.K. in 2024. In wrestling, Heath was 1st team All-NCKL at 215 pounds last winter.

Heath will play for a Northern Oklahoma baseball program that competes in NJCAA Region II with 20 other schools. The Mavericks went 50-9 last season and are 92-28 over the last two years. Jonathan Monk took over the program, after spending the previous 2 seasons as an assistant. Their former Head Coach, Michael Keeran is now at Missouri Western.

Heath just finished his final season of football. He will now compete for the Abilene Cowboy wrestling team once again this winter. They will have their Orange and Brown scrimmage on November 25. He will then wrap up his high school athletic career this spring with the Cowboy baseball team. Abilene will open the baseball season March 26 at Salina South.