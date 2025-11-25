Abilene Wrestling Reloads for Another State Run!

Photo credit courtesy of Allison Buechman
The Abilene High School wrestling program enters the season with high expectations, under James Stout. Stout is in his 23rd year as head coach and it is his 30th year overall with the program. Abilene returns 3 State Champions in Josie Wilson, Jade Wilson and Noah Wuthnow. The future of the program also has high expectations. A fundraiser has been put together for a new wrestling facility on the AHS campus.
The Cowgirl wrestling program is led by Curtis Rein. Rein is in his 6th season with the program. The Cowgirls are ranked #6 in 4A by the KWCA entering the season. Abilene remarkably finished 6th in the State last year, despite only having 3 girls that scored points. Those 3 were Josie Wilson, Jade Wilson and Iliana Garcia. All 3 girls return and the Cowgirls have 17 girls out this season, a number that is up from 12 last season.
2025 Cowgirl State Qualifiers
100 – Josie Wilson, Freshman, State Champion 39-0
105 – Jade Wilson, Freshman, State Champion 36-2
135 – Kaylee Weibert, Junior, State Qualifier 26-18
155 – Iliana Garcia, Freshman, State Qualifier 31-15
190 – Miranda Radenberg, Senior, State Qualifier 26-12
2025 4A State Girls Wrestling Team results
- Tonganoxie – 104
- Scott – 87
- Pratt – 85.5
- George – Rock Creek – 74.5
- Colby – 70
- Abilene
2025-26 KWCA 4A Girls Preseason Rankings
100 – #1 Josie Wilson, Sophomore
105 – #1 Jade Wilson, Sophomore
2025-26 KWCA 4A Girls Wrestling Team Preseason Rankings
- Scott
- Frontenac
- Rock Creek
- Pratt
- Colby
- Abilene
The Cowboy wrestling team returns 6 State placers/qualifiers from last season and that is a big reason why they are ranked #2 in Class 4A by the KWCA. The Cowboys finished 4th in the State last season. It was their 4th straight top-10 finish at State. The Cowboys are also 3-time defending NCKL Champions.
2025 Abilene Cowboy State Qualifiers
106 – Keyen Taplin, Freshman, 3rd Place, 37-7
120 – Gage Taylor, Senior, State Qualifier, 22-9
132 – Noah Wuthnow, Freshman, State Champion, 38-6
138 – Murphy Randolph, Sophomore, 5th Place, 35-7
144 – Dayven Cuba, Sophomore, State Qualifier, 33-9
150 – Parker Farr, Senior, 4th Place, 30-10
157 – Joseph Welsh, Senior, 4th Place, 38-10
165 – Landon Taplin, Senior, State Qualifier, 32-12
175 – Cael Casteel, Sophomore, State Qualifier, 31-9
190 – Pierce Casteel, Junior, 4th Place, 38-6
2025 4A State Boys Wrestling Team results
- Rose Hill – 215.5
- Paola – 142.5
- Andale – 137.5
- Abilene – 117.5
- Scott – 72.5
2025-26 KWCA 4A Boys Preseason Rankings
106 – #1 Keyen Taplin, Sophomore
132 – #1 Noah Wuthnow, Sophomore
144 – #2 Murphy Randolph, Junior
157 – #3 Dayven Cuba, Junior
175 – #6 Cael Casteel, Junior
190 – #1 Pierce Casteel, Senior
2025-26 KWCA 4A Boys Wrestling Team Preseason Rankings
- Paola
- Abilene
- Andale
- Rose Hill
- Tonganoxie
The public will be able to see the Cowgirl and Cowboy wrestlers for the first time on Tuesday, November 25 for the Orange and Brown scrimmage. The scrimmage also serves as a fundraiser for the program with a chili feed and pie auction. Abilene will open the season Thursday, December 4 at home vs Concordia.
Tuesday, November 25 Orange and Brown Schedule:
Chili Deed – 5:00 PM
Silent Auction – 5:00 – 7:00 PM
Pie Auction – 6:00 PM
Orange & Brown – 7 :30 PM
2025-26 AHS Cowboy Varsity Wrestlng Schedule
Date Team Opponent Location
Thursday, December 4 V/JV Dual Concordia Abilene
Saturday, December 6 V Tournament Gardner
Thursday, December 11 V/JV Dual Clay Center Clay Center
Saturday, December 13 V Tournament Douglas
Saturday, December 20 V Tournament Abilene
Thursday, January 8 V/JV Dual Augusta Augusta
Saturday, January 10 V Tournament Salina South
Thursday, January 15 V/JV Dual Rock Creek Abilene
January 16 & 17 V Tournament Basehor
Thursday, January 22 V/JV Dual Marysville Marysville
January 23 & 24 V Tournament Beloit
Thursday, January 29 V/JV Dual Wamego Wamego
Saturday, February 7 V/JV Tournament Phillipsburg
Thursday, February 12 V/JV Dual Chapman Abilene
Saturday, February 21 Regional
February 27 & 28 State
2025-26 AHS CowgirlVarsity Wrestlng Schedule
Date Team Opponent Location
Thursday, December 4 V/JV Dual Concordia Abilene
Saturday, December 6 V Tournament McPherson
Thursday, December 11 V/JV Dual Clay Center Clay Center
Friday, December 12 V Tournament Douglas
Friday, December 19 V Tournament Abilene
Thursday, January 8 V/JV Dual Augusta Augusta
Friday, January 9 V Tournament Salina South
Thursday, January 15 V/JV Dual Rock Creek Abilene
Saturday, January 17 V Tournament Clearwater
Thursday, January 22 V/JV Dual Marysville Marysville
Friday, January 23 V Tournament Holton
Thursday, January 29 V/JV Dual Wamego Wamego
Saturday, January 31 V/JV Tournament Washburn Rural
Friday, February 6 V Tournament Phillipsburg
Thursday, February 12 V/JV Dual Chapman Abilene
Saturday, February 14 Regional
February 27 & 28 State