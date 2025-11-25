Abilene Wrestling Reloads for Another State Run!

By Trent Sanchez November 25, 2025

 

Photo credit courtesy of Allison Buechman

The Abilene High School wrestling program enters the season with high expectations, under James Stout. Stout is in his 23rd year as head coach and it is his 30th year overall with the program.  Abilene returns 3 State Champions in Josie Wilson, Jade Wilson and Noah Wuthnow.  The future of the program also has high expectations.  A fundraiser has been put together for a new wrestling facility on the AHS campus.

The Cowgirl wrestling program is led by Curtis Rein. Rein is in his 6th season with the program.  The Cowgirls are ranked #6 in 4A by the KWCA entering the season.  Abilene remarkably finished 6th in the State last year, despite only having 3 girls that scored points.  Those 3 were Josie Wilson, Jade Wilson and Iliana Garcia.  All 3 girls return and the Cowgirls have 17 girls out this season, a number that is up from 12 last season.

 

2025 Cowgirl State Qualifiers

100 – Josie Wilson, Freshman, State Champion 39-0

105 – Jade Wilson, Freshman, State Champion 36-2

135 – Kaylee Weibert, Junior, State Qualifier 26-18

155 – Iliana Garcia, Freshman, State Qualifier 31-15

190 – Miranda Radenberg, Senior, State Qualifier 26-12

 

2025 4A State Girls Wrestling Team results

  1. Tonganoxie – 104
  2. Scott – 87
  3. Pratt – 85.5
  4. George – Rock Creek – 74.5
  5. Colby – 70
  6. Abilene

 

2025-26  KWCA 4A Girls Preseason Rankings

100 – #1 Josie Wilson, Sophomore

105 – #1 Jade Wilson, Sophomore

 

2025-26 KWCA 4A Girls Wrestling Team Preseason Rankings

  1. Scott
  2. Frontenac
  3. Rock Creek
  4. Pratt
  5. Colby
  6. Abilene

 

The Cowboy wrestling team returns 6 State placers/qualifiers from last season and that is a big reason why they are ranked #2 in Class 4A by the KWCA. The Cowboys finished 4th in the State last season.  It was their 4th straight top-10 finish at State.  The Cowboys are also 3-time defending NCKL Champions.

 

2025 Abilene Cowboy State Qualifiers

106 – Keyen Taplin, Freshman, 3rd Place, 37-7

120 – Gage Taylor, Senior, State Qualifier, 22-9

132 – Noah Wuthnow, Freshman, State Champion, 38-6

138 – Murphy Randolph, Sophomore, 5th Place, 35-7

144 – Dayven Cuba, Sophomore, State Qualifier, 33-9

150 – Parker Farr, Senior, 4th Place, 30-10

157 – Joseph Welsh, Senior, 4th Place, 38-10

165 – Landon Taplin, Senior, State Qualifier, 32-12

175 – Cael Casteel, Sophomore, State Qualifier, 31-9

190 – Pierce Casteel, Junior, 4th Place, 38-6

 

2025 4A State Boys Wrestling Team results

  1. Rose Hill – 215.5
  2. Paola – 142.5
  3. Andale – 137.5
  4. Abilene – 117.5
  5. Scott – 72.5

 

2025-26  KWCA 4A Boys Preseason Rankings

106 – #1 Keyen Taplin, Sophomore

132 – #1 Noah Wuthnow, Sophomore

144 – #2 Murphy Randolph, Junior

157 – #3 Dayven Cuba, Junior

175 – #6 Cael Casteel, Junior

190 – #1 Pierce Casteel, Senior

 

2025-26 KWCA 4A Boys Wrestling Team Preseason Rankings

  1. Paola
  2. Abilene
  3. Andale
  4. Rose Hill
  5. Tonganoxie

 

The public will be able to see the Cowgirl and Cowboy wrestlers for the first time on Tuesday, November 25 for the Orange and Brown scrimmage.  The scrimmage also serves as a fundraiser for the program with a chili feed and pie auction.  Abilene will open the season Thursday, December 4 at home vs Concordia.

 

Tuesday, November 25 Orange and Brown Schedule:

Chili Deed – 5:00 PM

Silent Auction – 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Pie Auction – 6:00 PM

Orange & Brown – 7 :30 PM

 

2025-26 AHS Cowboy Varsity Wrestlng Schedule

Date                                        Team               Opponent                   Location

Thursday, December 4            V/JV                Dual Concordia           Abilene

Saturday, December 6             V                     Tournament                 Gardner

Thursday, December 11          V/JV                Dual Clay Center        Clay Center

Saturday, December 13           V                     Tournament                 Douglas

Saturday, December 20           V                     Tournament                 Abilene

Thursday, January 8                V/JV                Dual Augusta              Augusta

Saturday, January 10               V                     Tournament                 Salina South

Thursday, January 15              V/JV                Dual Rock Creek        Abilene

January 16 & 17                     V                         Tournament                 Basehor

Thursday, January 22              V/JV                Dual Marysville          Marysville

January 23 & 24                     V                        Tournament                 Beloit

Thursday, January 29              V/JV                Dual Wamego             Wamego

Saturday, February 7               V/JV                Tournament                 Phillipsburg

Thursday, February 12            V/JV                Dual Chapman            Abilene

Saturday, February 21                                      Regional

February 27 & 28                                              State

 

2025-26 AHS CowgirlVarsity Wrestlng Schedule

Date                                        Team               Opponent                   Location

Thursday, December 4            V/JV                Dual Concordia           Abilene

Saturday, December 6             V                     Tournament                 McPherson

Thursday, December 11          V/JV                Dual Clay Center        Clay Center

Friday, December 12              V                       Tournament                 Douglas

Friday, December 19              V                       Tournament                 Abilene

Thursday, January 8                V/JV                Dual Augusta              Augusta

Friday, January 9                    V                       Tournament                 Salina South

Thursday, January 15              V/JV                Dual Rock Creek        Abilene

Saturday, January 17               V                       Tournament                 Clearwater

Thursday, January 22              V/JV                Dual Marysville          Marysville

Friday, January 23                  V                       Tournament                 Holton

Thursday, January 29              V/JV                Dual Wamego             Wamego

Saturday, January 31               V/JV                Tournament                 Washburn Rural

Friday, February 6                  V                       Tournament                 Phillipsburg

Thursday, February 12            V/JV                Dual Chapman            Abilene

Saturday, February 14                                       Regional

February 27 & 28                                                State