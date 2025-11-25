Abilene Wrestling Reloads for Another State Run!

Photo credit courtesy of Allison Buechman

The Abilene High School wrestling program enters the season with high expectations, under James Stout. Stout is in his 23rd year as head coach and it is his 30th year overall with the program. Abilene returns 3 State Champions in Josie Wilson, Jade Wilson and Noah Wuthnow. The future of the program also has high expectations. A fundraiser has been put together for a new wrestling facility on the AHS campus.

The Cowgirl wrestling program is led by Curtis Rein. Rein is in his 6th season with the program. The Cowgirls are ranked #6 in 4A by the KWCA entering the season. Abilene remarkably finished 6th in the State last year, despite only having 3 girls that scored points. Those 3 were Josie Wilson, Jade Wilson and Iliana Garcia. All 3 girls return and the Cowgirls have 17 girls out this season, a number that is up from 12 last season.

2025 Cowgirl State Qualifiers

100 – Josie Wilson, Freshman, State Champion 39-0

105 – Jade Wilson, Freshman, State Champion 36-2

135 – Kaylee Weibert, Junior, State Qualifier 26-18

155 – Iliana Garcia, Freshman, State Qualifier 31-15

190 – Miranda Radenberg, Senior, State Qualifier 26-12

2025 4A State Girls Wrestling Team results

Tonganoxie – 104 Scott – 87 Pratt – 85.5 George – Rock Creek – 74.5 Colby – 70 Abilene

2025-26 KWCA 4A Girls Preseason Rankings

100 – #1 Josie Wilson, Sophomore

105 – #1 Jade Wilson, Sophomore

2025-26 KWCA 4A Girls Wrestling Team Preseason Rankings

Scott Frontenac Rock Creek Pratt Colby Abilene

The Cowboy wrestling team returns 6 State placers/qualifiers from last season and that is a big reason why they are ranked #2 in Class 4A by the KWCA. The Cowboys finished 4th in the State last season. It was their 4th straight top-10 finish at State. The Cowboys are also 3-time defending NCKL Champions.

2025 Abilene Cowboy State Qualifiers

106 – Keyen Taplin, Freshman, 3rd Place, 37-7

120 – Gage Taylor, Senior, State Qualifier, 22-9

132 – Noah Wuthnow, Freshman, State Champion, 38-6

138 – Murphy Randolph, Sophomore, 5th Place, 35-7

144 – Dayven Cuba, Sophomore, State Qualifier, 33-9

150 – Parker Farr, Senior, 4th Place, 30-10

157 – Joseph Welsh, Senior, 4th Place, 38-10

165 – Landon Taplin, Senior, State Qualifier, 32-12

175 – Cael Casteel, Sophomore, State Qualifier, 31-9

190 – Pierce Casteel, Junior, 4th Place, 38-6

2025 4A State Boys Wrestling Team results

Rose Hill – 215.5 Paola – 142.5 Andale – 137.5 Abilene – 117.5 Scott – 72.5

2025-26 KWCA 4A Boys Preseason Rankings

106 – #1 Keyen Taplin, Sophomore

132 – #1 Noah Wuthnow, Sophomore

144 – #2 Murphy Randolph, Junior

157 – #3 Dayven Cuba, Junior

175 – #6 Cael Casteel, Junior

190 – #1 Pierce Casteel, Senior

2025-26 KWCA 4A Boys Wrestling Team Preseason Rankings

Paola Abilene Andale Rose Hill Tonganoxie

The public will be able to see the Cowgirl and Cowboy wrestlers for the first time on Tuesday, November 25 for the Orange and Brown scrimmage. The scrimmage also serves as a fundraiser for the program with a chili feed and pie auction. Abilene will open the season Thursday, December 4 at home vs Concordia.

Tuesday, November 25 Orange and Brown Schedule:

Chili Deed – 5:00 PM

Silent Auction – 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Pie Auction – 6:00 PM

Orange & Brown – 7 :30 PM

2025-26 AHS Cowboy Varsity Wrestlng Schedule

Date Team Opponent Location

Thursday, December 4 V/JV Dual Concordia Abilene

Saturday, December 6 V Tournament Gardner

Thursday, December 11 V/JV Dual Clay Center Clay Center

Saturday, December 13 V Tournament Douglas

Saturday, December 20 V Tournament Abilene

Thursday, January 8 V/JV Dual Augusta Augusta

Saturday, January 10 V Tournament Salina South

Thursday, January 15 V/JV Dual Rock Creek Abilene

January 16 & 17 V Tournament Basehor

Thursday, January 22 V/JV Dual Marysville Marysville

January 23 & 24 V Tournament Beloit

Thursday, January 29 V/JV Dual Wamego Wamego

Saturday, February 7 V/JV Tournament Phillipsburg

Thursday, February 12 V/JV Dual Chapman Abilene

Saturday, February 21 Regional

February 27 & 28 State

2025-26 AHS CowgirlVarsity Wrestlng Schedule

Date Team Opponent Location

Thursday, December 4 V/JV Dual Concordia Abilene

Saturday, December 6 V Tournament McPherson

Thursday, December 11 V/JV Dual Clay Center Clay Center

Friday, December 12 V Tournament Douglas

Friday, December 19 V Tournament Abilene

Thursday, January 8 V/JV Dual Augusta Augusta

Friday, January 9 V Tournament Salina South

Thursday, January 15 V/JV Dual Rock Creek Abilene

Saturday, January 17 V Tournament Clearwater

Thursday, January 22 V/JV Dual Marysville Marysville

Friday, January 23 V Tournament Holton

Thursday, January 29 V/JV Dual Wamego Wamego

Saturday, January 31 V/JV Tournament Washburn Rural

Friday, February 6 V Tournament Phillipsburg

Thursday, February 12 V/JV Dual Chapman Abilene

Saturday, February 14 Regional

February 27 & 28 State